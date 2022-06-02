Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $23.21 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.52 billion and approximately $726.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $23.21 or 0.00077917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00252669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000201 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 280,761,883 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.