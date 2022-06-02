Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.38 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 252,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,866. Avaya has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $424.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AVYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 1,801.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avaya by 3,191.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 82.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.