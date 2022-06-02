Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 348.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.65.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

