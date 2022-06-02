Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 224.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $269,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after purchasing an additional 188,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,677,000. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 178,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $187.40 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.57.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.83.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

