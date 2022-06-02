Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $187.40 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.66 and a 200-day moving average of $226.57.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

