Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 17.3% in May

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 189.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 2,969.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 244.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYTU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 120.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

