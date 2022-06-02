Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Baidu by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,750,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.35.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

