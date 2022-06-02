Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,665 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,673. The company has a market capitalization of $526.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

