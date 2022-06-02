Barclays Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €115.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($110.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($169.89) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($145.05) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

FRA:LEG opened at €91.94 ($98.86) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($105.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €111.29.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

