Barclays Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €115.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Barclays set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($110.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($169.89) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($145.05) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

FRA:LEG opened at €91.94 ($98.86) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($105.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €111.29.

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.