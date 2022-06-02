Barclays Boosts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 2,070

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,960 ($24.80) to GBX 2,070 ($26.19) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.94) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($28.85) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($24.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,202.14 ($27.86).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,701.50 ($21.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,610.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,748.14. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($28.68). The company has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 35.40 ($0.45) dividend. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($102,036.94). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($62,807.95).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

