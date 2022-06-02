Barclays Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$93.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays to C$93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$106.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.19.

TSE:NA opened at C$97.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$87.71 and a one year high of C$106.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

