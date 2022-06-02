Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on the grocer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.61) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 283 ($3.58).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 227.20 ($2.87) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 264.52. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 222.60 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 342 ($4.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($723,251.53).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

