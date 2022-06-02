Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

