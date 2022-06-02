BARK (NYSE:BARK) Announces Earnings Results

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BARK updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BARK opened at $2.18 on Thursday. BARK has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $378.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in BARK during the first quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BARK during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BARK by 782.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BARK during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in BARK during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

