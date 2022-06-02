BARK (NYSE:BARK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BARK updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BARK traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 194,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,092. BARK has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $350.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.

Get BARK alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BARK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.