Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Insider Thomas E. Mazurek Sells 16,338 Shares

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

