Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

BBWI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. 100,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,527. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. Cowen reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $84,383,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 95.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after buying an additional 218,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

