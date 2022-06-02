Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLCO. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

BLCO stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.