Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 266,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.68 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3693 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €90.00 ($96.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($96.77) to €96.00 ($103.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

