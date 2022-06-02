Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 11,500 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 437,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 289,585 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

