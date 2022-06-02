Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $485,000 Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,414,000 after buying an additional 1,299,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,335 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Stellantis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,296,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,677 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Stellantis by 7.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,592,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,924,000 after purchasing an additional 651,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several equities analysts have commented on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.51) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

