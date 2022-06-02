Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $508,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,703 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,700,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,620,000 after buying an additional 104,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,773,000 after buying an additional 44,196 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,781,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,937 shares of company stock worth $10,296,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $129.67 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.01 and a 12 month high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.89.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Qualys’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

