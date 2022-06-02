Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $574,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

NYSE MGM opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

