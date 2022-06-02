Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $447,000 Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Overstock.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

