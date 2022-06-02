Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Weibo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Weibo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 76,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WB. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

