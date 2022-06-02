Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 15,620 ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MT. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after acquiring an additional 379,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,669 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.61) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NYSE MT opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

