Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COF opened at $124.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.76.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

