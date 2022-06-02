Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $362,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AES by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AES by 173.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,600 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 6.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in AES by 252.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 350,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 251,526 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

