Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $481,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Synopsys by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $316.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.87 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.41.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.