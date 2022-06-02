Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 191,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

NYSE ELY opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

