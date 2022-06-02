Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $65.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.02. 445,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,751,000 after buying an additional 112,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,921,000 after purchasing an additional 191,517 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,848 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.