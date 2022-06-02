Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $65.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.22.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
BECN traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.02. 445,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.77.
In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,751,000 after buying an additional 112,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,921,000 after purchasing an additional 191,517 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,848 shares during the period.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
