Beazley’s (BEZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 630 ($7.97) target price on the stock.

BEZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.48) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 541 ($6.84) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.27) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 518.88 ($6.56).

Beazley stock opened at GBX 479.80 ($6.07) on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 300.10 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 434.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 442.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($25,356.45). Also, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,388.16).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

