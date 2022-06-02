Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,660%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.36. 283,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $44.51.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
