Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,660%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.36. 283,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.