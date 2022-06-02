BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 6.5%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.95 and last traded at $142.72. 2,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

