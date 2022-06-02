Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management dropped their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition dropped their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

