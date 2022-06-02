Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.46. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

