Belt Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $131,676.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $131,676.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,622.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,540.52 or 0.32031791 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00439539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

