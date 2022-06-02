Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,075 ($13.60) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.32) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($13.50) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.92).
HSX opened at GBX 912 ($11.54) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 948.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 918.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.68). The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82.
About Hiscox (Get Rating)
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Recommended Stories
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.