Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,075 ($13.60) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.32) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($13.50) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.92).

HSX opened at GBX 912 ($11.54) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 948.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 918.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.68). The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.42) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($18,126.75). Also, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.03) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($189,220.39).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

