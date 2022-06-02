BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,123 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,275,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,031,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $19,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,467.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

