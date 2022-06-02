BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sells 8,409 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $18.26 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 105,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,389,000 after purchasing an additional 410,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.