BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 3,620 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $69,178.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $29,226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,003,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 630,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

