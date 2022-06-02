BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 5,608 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $107,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,482.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $18.26 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 419.9% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 170,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 64.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 379,189 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 3.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $10,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

