Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

