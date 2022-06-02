Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $200.00 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

