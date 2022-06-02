BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX opened at $161.49 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $255.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

