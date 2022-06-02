Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) CFO Yibo Ling Sells 496,203 Shares of Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BRDS opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Bird Global Inc has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,204,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

