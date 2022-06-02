Bitcoin Atom One Day Trading Volume Tops $185.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 66.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $839,557.25 and approximately $185.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars.

