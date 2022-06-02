Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 270 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,252,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

