Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.
PSCH opened at $137.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $126.81 and a one year high of $199.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.97.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.
