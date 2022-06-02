Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

PSCH opened at $137.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $126.81 and a one year high of $199.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.97.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.