Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.42.

Shares of TRGP opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

